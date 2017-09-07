Hillary Clinton arrives on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017, for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

At the height of the scandal over her email server, Hillary Clinton says she was "tempted to make voodoo dolls of certain members of the press and Congress and stick them full of pins," she writes in a new memoir of her 2016 presidential campaign.

"Mostly, I was furious at myself," she says, adding: "It was a dumb mistake. But an even dumber 'scandal.'"

That "yes, but" tone defines Clinton’s "What Happened," obtained by NBC News through a source who had purchased the book ahead of its official publication Tuesday. The book offers her understanding of one of the biggest upsets in presidential history.

"I go back over my own shortcomings and the mistakes we made. I take responsibility for all of them," she writes. "In my more introspective moments, I do recognize that my campaign in 2016 lacked the sense of urgency and passion that I remember from (husband Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign)."

