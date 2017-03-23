File - In this March 22, 2017 file photo, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., speaks to reporters during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Nunes said U.S. intelligence collected communications by President Donald Trump incidentally and legally during the transition period following the U.S. election, but according to former top lawyer for the CIA and NSA, the incidental surveillance "in and of itself, doesn't mean a thing."

Incidental collection happens when a foreigner under surveillance calls, emails or discusses an American, and the conversation is picked up, NBC News reported.

Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee disclosed Wednesday that intelligence reports show American surveillance captured the conversations of some members of President Donald Trump’s transition team. His reveal raised questions, but the fact that Americans involved in Trump’s transition may have been picked up in surveillance of foreigners "in and of itself, doesn't mean a thing. All it means is that a person on watch is talking to a U.S. person," according to Robert Deitz, a former top lawyer for the CIA and the NSA.

Any surveillance on American soil has to be approved by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which is made up of 11 federal judges. Congress has repeatedly asked the NSA and other intelligence agencies how many American each year are captured in incidental collection, but the government has said that it cannot disclose that information.