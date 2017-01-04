Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Recalls 15K Minnie, Mickey Mouse Sweatshirts | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Recalls 15K Minnie, Mickey Mouse Sweatshirts

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Consumer Product Safety Commission
    A recalled sweatshirt is pictured.

    Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalled about 15,000 infant sweatshirts emblazoned with Mickey and Minnie Mouse because of a choking hazard, the company announced Wednesday.

    The garments are hooded sweatshirts with a three-snap closure, Disney said. 

    Both of the sweatshirts have ears attached to the hood and artwork that shows the classic Disney characters.

    They were sold at Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California and online through a Disney shopping app. 

    Lawmakers Fight Over Future of Obamacare

    [NATL] Lawmakers Fight Over Future of Obamacare
    Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Wednesday considered the future of Obamacare. President Obama met with House Democrats trying to save the Affordable Care Act, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warning that a cut to health care would "Make America Sick Again." Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Mike Pence met with Republicans determined to roll back the plan. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017)

    No injuries have been reported. 

    Published at 8:13 AM PST on Jan 4, 2017 | Updated at 10:09 AM PST on Jan 4, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices