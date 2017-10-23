Mann's Recalls Vegetable Products Due to Listeria Concerns

A California-based company is recalling a litany of vegetable products -- from broccoli florets to brussels sprouts to cauliflower and stirfry medleys -- over concerns about possible listeria contamination.

Mann Packing announced last week it was voluntarily recalling the items, distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada, because of a single positive result found on one product during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection.

Dozens of products, including items sold at Trader Joe's and Walmart in the U.S., are affected by the recall, which applies to products with "best if used by" dates from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20. For a full list and details, click here.

Listeria can cause high fever, severe headaches, neck stiffness and nausea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women, and sometimes fatal infections in people with compromised immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall, and Mann Packing says it has issued it out of an abundance of caution. Anyone who has purchased any of the recalled products is urged not to consume them, and to toss them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

"As an owner of this company and a mom, providing safe and healthy foods to our consumers and their families is always our top priority," Gina Nucci, director of corporate marketing for Mann Packing, said in a statement. "This voluntary recall is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers."



Customers with questions can call Mann Packing's 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.