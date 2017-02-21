Out-of-Service Commuter Trains Collide Outside Philadelphia

Two Market-Frankford Line el trains collided at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby on Feb. 21, 2017, knocking multiple cars partially off the track.

Two out-of-service SEPTA Market Frankford Line subway trains crashed at the 69th Street Terminal just outside Philadelphia Tuesday morning, injuring four people and knocking a few cars off the track.

Upper Darby Police asked commuters in a tweet to avoid the busy terminal after the wreck on looping turnaround tracks, where trains turn around at the end of the line, around 8:30 a.m.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said the trains were out of service at the time of the crash. Four people -- including the train operator and a man asleep on one of the trains -- were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

"At this time we are not getting reports of any life-threatening injuries to citizens on the train," police tweeted.

SkyForce10 footage showed one car tipped over at a 45-degree angle -- its wheels dislodged from the body of the train -- and at least three other cars partially off the track as crews responded.

SEPTA used shuttle buses to get passengers from 69th Street to 63rd Street. Passengers could be seen boarding the buses around 9 a.m.

The crash impacted West Chester Pike, Market Street and Victory Avenue for EMS personnel, police said.