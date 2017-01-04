J.J. Watt Surprises Football Fan Who Lost Jersey After Accident

Houston Texans football player J.J. Watt surprising young fan, Noah Fulmer, 8, after he was in a car accident.

Houston Texans football star J.J. Watt surprised an 8-year-old fan at the hospital after the child's favorite jersey was ripped open after he was hurt in a car accident on New Year's Eve, NBC's "Today" show reported.

Noah Fulmer underwent surgery for two broken legs after being hit by a car that had crashed into the bed of a parked pickup truck he'd climbed into.

Marc Carapia, a relative of Noah's, tweeted news of the accident to Watt.

Noah's dad Cory Fulmer, a pipe fitter's helper in Bay City, Texas, told "Today" that Watt showed up the next day.

He brought along several jerseys, including one game jersey that he'd autographed with a special message for Fulmer.