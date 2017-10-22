American Caitlan Coleman, her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle and their three children have been released by a Taliban-linked group after being held captive for five years. The couple was captured while hiking near Kabul, Afghanistan in 2012 and held by the Haqqani network. Coleman was pregnant at the time and gave birth to three children while in captivity.

The American woman who was kidnapped by Taliban-connected militants shared with NBC News on Sunday details about the nearly five years she spent in captivity, less than two weeks after she and her family were rescued.

Caitlan Boyle, who was known as Caitlan Coleman prior to her marriage to Canadian Joshua Boyle, described how she educated her three children while imprisoned by Taliban-linked fighters.

“One part of our imprisonment that we can take pride in was our schooling of the boys. We had no educational supplies, but we did as much as we could in the circumstances,” Boyle wrote. “We were both homeschooled ourselves growing up, and wanted to give our children the same attention and homeschooling opportunities we had.”

Boyle and her husband were taken by the Haqqani network, an insurgent guerilla group connected to the Taliban, nearly five years ago while the couple were backpacking through Afghanistan. All three of her children were born in captivity.