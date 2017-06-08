Truck Hits, Injures 2 DC Cops, Gov. Employee

Two officers are injured -- one of them is in critical condition -- after a pickup truck struck them in Adams Morgan. News4's Jackie Bensen and Shomari Stone have team coverage.

One officer is in "very critical condition" and another officer is seriously hurt after a pickup truck struck them in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood Thursday night, police and fire officials say.

The officers were riding bicycles near 18th Street and Columbia Road NW, when a white pickup truck struck them, police said. They were taken to Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

A D.C. Department of Transportation employee was also struck, according to Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham. The employee's condition was not immediately known.

The truck crashed into a dump truck in the 1800 block of Adams Mill Road after striking the three people. The driver and passenger were arrested, Newsham said.

The truck driver was also injured and taken to a hospital.

Police found a weapon inside the vehicle, but Newsham did not say what type of weapon.

A photo shows the officers' bicycles crushed into pieces on the pavement.

Witnesses told News4 the pickup truck swerved around a WMATA bus and struck the officers.

"We heard an absolute horrifying screech," said Katie Vincentz.

Vincentz was inside Tryst Lounge when it happened. She and others quickly ran out onto 18th Street.

"What we saw was just horrifying. There was a police officer who had been thrown pretty much 30 feet," Vincentz said.

"The officers... were yelling at the truck 'stop!' and the truck wasn't slowing down. The truck was probably going about 50 miles an hour and just hit them," Michael Matuson said.

Matuson is a Navy Vet, with first aid training.

"I checked his pulse to make sure he was still breathing. He was on his side," he said.



Police said there are major road closures in the area of the crash.

Anyone with information should call (202) 727-9099.

DEA Issues Fentanyl Warning for First Responders

Increasingly firefighters, EMTs and police officers are accidentally breathing in Fentanyl just by collecting crime scene evidence. The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a warning for first responders who rush to crime scenes where drugs are involved. (Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017)

No further information was immediately available.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correctly state that, according to police, a D.C. Department of Transportation worker was the third person injured.