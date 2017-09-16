In this May 13, 2010 photo, Tohono O'odham Nation Police Sgt. Vincent Garcia walks along the new border fence at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Miguel, Arizona.

President Trump's proposed border wall is set to carve a path through the Tohono O’odham Nation — a move which the tribe's Chairman Edward Manuel said would separate members from much needed resources and disrupt the community’s way of life.

The nation, which is about the size of Connecticut, is a federally recognized tribe that has land and members on both sides of the U.S.-Mexican border.

“Walls are made to keep animals in or out, walls cannot contain people,” Manuel said. “People are too intelligent. They can always find a way to get over the wall, under the wall or through the wall.”

On Thursday Trump tweeted, “The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built.” At a recent rally in Arizona he said, “If we have to close down our government, we’re building that wall.”

