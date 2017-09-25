As he prepared to board Air Force One to return to Washington from New Jersey on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, President Donald Trump said that NFL players protesting the national anthem are "very disrespectful to our country," calling again on team owners to stop what he considers unpatriotic displays in America's most popular sport. (Published Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017)

After his racially charged confrontation with athletes and sports teams about kneeling during the national anthem, President Donald Trump is getting a much-needed morale boost from his supporters who see the refusal to stand for the anthem as a show of disrespect, NBC News reported.

Trump made a fiery declaration on Friday that National Football League owners should "fire or suspend" players who kneel, which was met with criticism and protests on the field Sunday.

At a time when Trump's allies are lining up against him, his effort to dismantle Obamacare is hanging by a thread and the president is teaming up with Democratic leaders, GOP strategists say Trump found an issue that reminds his supporters where he stands on cultural issues.

"He is giving lots of red meat to his base to fire them up before a crucial election," GOP strategist John Feehery said of the Alabama Senate GOP runoff, which pits Trump-backed Sen. Luther Strange against anti-establishment favorite Roy Moore. "I am fascinated by how the Democrats are falling into Trump's trap and fully backing the protestors."

