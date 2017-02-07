In this Dec. 3, 2015, photo, law enforcement officials investigate around the Ford SUV vehicle that was the scene where suspects of the shooting at the Inland Regional Center were killed in San Bernardino, California.

President Donald Trump, at a press conference during his visit to CENTCOM on Monday, said that the media "doesn't want to report" on terrorist attacks involving Islamic radicals. The White House then provided a list of 78 attacks from September 2014 to December 2016 that officials claimed got short shrift from the news media.

After the White House provided a list of 78 attacks from September 2014 to December 2016 that officials claimed got short shrift from the media, NBC News reported that it covered 57 of the attacks on the list. Those 57 attacks resulted in the deaths of 745 people — including the Paris terrorist attacks in November 2015, which killed 130 people and resulted in hundreds of stories.

By contrast, the 21 attacks NBC News did not cover were smaller incidents in places like Egypt, Bosnia or Bangladesh, and the suspects were described only as "unidentified" or "unidentified ISIL" operatives.

Also on the White House list was another terrorist attack that was covered widely by both the U.S. and foreign media — the December 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, which killed 14 people. NBC News' archives have at least 162 stories that mentioned the suspects.

Trump Signs Executive Orders on Lobbying Ban, Security

President Donald Trump signed three more executive orders Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The orders are for a reorganization of National Security Council to respond to new threats, a ban for administration officials from lobbying, and a request for Joint Chiefs of Staff to come up with a plan to defeat ISIS within 30 days. (Published Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017)