A Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming to the US This Summer | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

A Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming to the US This Summer

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP, File
    A total solar eclipse is seen from an aircraft over Patna, India, Wednesday, in this July 22, 2009, file photo. On August 21, 2017, Americans will be able to see the first total solar eclipse to stretch across the country since 1918.

    On August 21, 2017, the sun's shadow will sweep across North America as millions revel in a rare total solar eclipse, NBC News reported.

    It's the first one to grace the continental United States since 1979 and the first to run from sea to shining sea since 1918.

    The roughly 75-mile strip of darkness will race from southwest Oregon to South Carolina at about 1,700 mph, bringing a sudden drop in temperature drop and the sight of the sun's seldom-seen corona.

    The corona could hold the key to understanding space weather that can threaten astronauts in the International Space Station and power grids on Earth, so a group of scientists is heading to Salem, Oregon, in August to train their equipment on the brief solar event.

    Crowds Gather to Catch Glimpse of Solar Eclipse in Asia

    [NATL] Crowds Gather to Catch Glimpse of Solar Eclipse in Asia
    AP
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices