Toshiba Recalls Additional 83K Laptop Battery Packs

Electronic company Toshiba America announced the recall of an additional 83,000 laptop battery packs as part of an expanded recall that began in March.

Toshiba previously recalled 91,000 of the Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs, which are installed in 41 models of Toshiba Satellite laptops.

Toshiba received five reports of the battery packs overheating and melting, but no one has been injured by devices.

Users can go to the Toshiba website to check if their laptop is affected by the recall.

If a laptop is included in the recall, Toshiba recommends users power off their computer and remove the battery pack immediately.