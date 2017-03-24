Top US General in Europe Said Russia May Be Supplying Taliban in Afghanistan | NBC 7 San Diego
Top US General in Europe Said Russia May Be Supplying Taliban in Afghanistan

    In this photograph taken on October 9, 2016, Afghan National Army commandos take position during a military operation in Helmand province.

    Russia may be influencing and supplying the Taliban in Afghanistan, the top U.S. general in Europe told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, NBC News reported.

    Russia has largely been absent in Afghanistan since the Soviet Union's disastrous war there in the 1980s, but its role seems to be growing today, said Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, who also serves as NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, according to Reuters.

    "I've seen the influence of Russia of late — increased influence in terms of association and perhaps even supply to the Taliban," Scaparrotti said.

    His testimony comes in the wake of the Taliban's reported capture of the hotly contested town of Sangin in Afghanistan on Thursday.

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago
