In this file photo, people take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center after flood waters from Hurricane Harvey inundated the city on Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

The George R. Brown Convention Center, where people are seeking shelter from the damages wrought by Hurrican Harvey, shows signs that the aftermath goes beyond what can be listed on insurance forms, NBC News reported.

"Need to talk?" ask signs posted along walls in the airy center that is currently home to hordes of survivors. Volunteers also walk around holding the signs, stopping to speak with people when hailed.

Those three words are a cue to the survivors, many of whom have lost all their worldly goods, that there’s trauma to unpack after a natural disaster like Harvey. It's also a signal that there are services nearby for them.

There may be few physical scars in such a catastrophe, but emotional wounds can run deep and create a toll on victims, according to the American Psychological Association.