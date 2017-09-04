Toll From Hurricane Harvey Includes Ongoing Trauma Felt by Survivors - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Toll From Hurricane Harvey Includes Ongoing Trauma Felt by Survivors

There may be few physical scars in such a catastrophe, but emotional wounds can run deep and create a toll on victims

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Toll From Hurricane Harvey Includes Ongoing Trauma Felt by Survivors
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images, File
    In this file photo, people take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center after flood waters from Hurricane Harvey inundated the city on Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

    The George R. Brown Convention Center, where people are seeking shelter from the damages wrought by Hurrican Harvey, shows signs that the aftermath goes beyond what can be listed on insurance forms, NBC News reported.

    "Need to talk?" ask signs posted along walls in the airy center that is currently home to hordes of survivors. Volunteers also walk around holding the signs, stopping to speak with people when hailed.

    Those three words are a cue to the survivors, many of whom have lost all their worldly goods, that there’s trauma to unpack after a natural disaster like Harvey. It's also a signal that there are services nearby for them.

    There may be few physical scars in such a catastrophe, but emotional wounds can run deep and create a toll on victims, according to the American Psychological Association.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 28 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices