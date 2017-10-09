Texas Tech University is currently on lockdown after a campus police officer was shot and killed at the police headquarters.



The gunman is still at large and everyone on campus is being urged to shelter in a safe place, according to a tweet from Texas Tech.

The student is a suspect, according university spokesman Chris Cook.

The suspect was brought to police headquarters after "evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia" was found, Cook said. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head.

The shooting occured around 8 p.m. Monday, NBC affiliate KCBD in Lubbock, Texas, reports.





The Lubbock SWAT team is on scene looking for the gunman. The police station has been cleared and officers are now expanding their search across campus, KCBD reports.

This story is developing. Please refresh this page for updates as elements may change.