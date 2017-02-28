NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more on the video between Austin Harrouff and members of the 'Dr. Phil' show.

An interview with the former college student accused of allegedly killing a Martin County couple and attempting to eat one victim’s face will be made public on Tuesday.

The interview that Austin Harrouff did inside his hospital room with the "Dr. Phil" show is expected to be released by the State Attorney’s Office. The release comes after Harrouff’s attorneys did not attempt to stop a judge’s ruling last week, following a motion filed by a West Palm Beach television station.

Harrouff, who was a student at Florida State University at the time of last summer’s attack, is accused of ambushing and killing John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon in their garage, stabbing both then attempting to eat Stevens’ face. Harrouff also stabbed a neighbor who tried to stop him, authorities said, but that victim was able to recover.

Toxicology tests showed Harrouff did not have any designer drugs in his system at the time of the attack. He was hospitalized immediately after the incident and later taken into police custody once he was released.

In a statement, attorney Nellie King said the release of the interview – which never aired on television – shows Austin “when he was in a vulnerable state, recovering from acute medical and psychological trauma.” King went on to say that while she agrees that nothing on the tape is prejudicial toward her client, she says that “sensationalizing the details of this case pre-trial does nothing to advance justice in the courtroom.”

King also says that an investigation continues into how the recording took place, since Harrouff was in protective custody with Martin County sheriff’s deputies guarding his room.