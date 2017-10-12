Dallas based Southwest Airlines introduced nine new Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes into service today, with the inaugural flight leaving Dallas Love Field and landing in Houston. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017)

On Wednesday night, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced plans to launch service to Hawaii.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the company wants to launch service there as soon as 2018.

The plan still needs approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. The Executive Vice President of Southwest Andrew Watterson told the Morning News that the approval process could take a year or more.

Planes would also need additional equipment and crew members would have to go through special training.

The DMN reports that Southwest plans to start selling tickets in Hawaii in 2018, but the first flight might not launch until 2019.

