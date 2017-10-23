Southern California Braces for Wildfire Threat Amid Triple-Digit Heat - NBC 7 San Diego
Southern California Braces for Wildfire Threat Amid Triple-Digit Heat

The fire warnings comes as Californians are bearing the weather phenomenon known as the Santa Ana winds, which bring hot, extremely dry air from inland across the southern California coast and Northern California

    AP/Jeff Chiu, File
    In this file photo, a Cal Fire firefighter works on hot spots on a hill in the Oakmont area of Santa Rosa, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

    The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings and fire weather watches in Southern California after meteorologists said temperatures are expected to reach in the triple-digits along with gusty winds, NBC News reported. 

    The red flag warnings and fire weather watches were issues for areas across Southern California, stretching from San Diego, Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties through Wednesday evening. The service said temperatures hovering around 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday could break records for some areas.

    The fire warnings comes as Californians are bearing the weather phenomenon known as the Santa Ana winds.

    "You get these areas where the winds are blowing harder and so ultimately what that sets up is a very hot, very dry and very low humidity situation with storm winds and so that increases the fire danger in that area," Frank Giannasca, senior meteorologist at The Weather Channel, told NBC News. 

    Riya Bhattacharjee/NBC Bay Area


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago
