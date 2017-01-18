Secret Service Settles 2000 Racial Discrimination Suit for $24 Million | NBC 7 San Diego
Secret Service Settles 2000 Racial Discrimination Suit for $24 Million

This puts an end to more than 16 years of contentious litigation

    Susan Walsh / AP
    Secret Service officers outside the White House in January 2015.

    The U.S. Secret Service will pay dozens of African-American former agents $24 million in a settlement of a class-action lawsuit accusing the agency of systematic discrimination.

    The suit covered nearly 100 former agents who alleged that the Secret Service promoted white agents over more qualified black agents.

    The suit also alleged that white agents and supervisors regularly used the "N" word to refer to suspects and black leaders of other countries. 

    Eight of the 10 original plaintiffs could receive as much as $300,000 under terms of the settlement.

    As part of the agreement, the Secret Service admitted no wrongdoing.

    Published 2 hours ago
