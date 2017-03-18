Secret Service Detains Driver of ‘Suspicious’ Car Near White House Grounds

The Secret Service detained a man who drove up to a checkpoint near the White House grounds and his vehicle was "declared suspicious," a Secret Service spokesperson said.

The Secret Service said it would not immediately provide more details about what triggered the alarm during the Saturday night incident, citing an ongoing criminal investigation.

The man drove the vehicle up to the checkpoint at 15th Street and E Street NW at 11:05 p.m., a Secret Service spokesperson said.

The incident comes a week after a man who said he was a friend of the president and "had an appointment" breached the White House grounds — and was on the grounds for more than sixteen minutes before he was apprehended.