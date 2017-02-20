Russia Compiles Psychological Dossier on Trump for Putin: Ex-Deputy Minister | NBC 7 San Diego
Russia Compiles Psychological Dossier on Trump for Putin: Ex-Deputy Minister

The document is part of Vladimir Putin's preparpation for meeting Trump

    Getty Images, File

    A dossier profiling the mind of President Donald Trump is being prepared for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a former senior Kremlin adviser tells NBC News.

    Among the report's preliminary conclusions is that Trump takes risks but can be naive, the adviser said.

    "Very serious preparatory work is going on in the Kremlin, including a paper — seven pages — describing a psychological portrait of Trump, especially based on this last two to three months, and the last weeks," said former Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Fedorov, who says he has known Trump since 2000.

    It's part of Putin's planning for his first meeting with Trump, the date for which has yet to be decided.

