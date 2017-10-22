Child's Body Found Near Home of Missing Texas Girl

Police in Richardson, Texas, announced during a press conference Sunday afternoon the body of a child has been found near the home of missing three-year-old Sherin Mathews.

The body, which is pending a positive identification, was found in a culvert.

Mathews has been missing since Oct. 7 when her father told police he put the girl outside as punishment because she did not drink her milk.

A crime scene has been established around where the body was found Sunday morning.

Wesley Mathews, the father of Sherin, was previously arrested and charged with endangering or abandoning his daughter. Police said there have been no new arrests following the discovery of the body.

Search warrants released last week revealed a washer and dryer were among 47 items seized from the Mathews home.

