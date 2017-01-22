George H.W. Bush Breathing on His Own in Texas Hospital

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush attend a portrait unveiling at the George Bush Library April 21, 2003 in College Station, Texas.

A spokesperson for George H.W. Bush said the health of the former president and former first lady Barbara Bush is improving.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Jim McGrath said the President could be moved out of the Intensive Care Unit of Houston Methodist Hospital "in the next day or two."

Even better news for former First Lady Barbara Bush. Mrs. Bush could have been discharged Sunday, but decided to remain in the hospital for another night to finish her recovery and stay close to her husband.

The two became hospitalized last week, missing the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.