A group of activist protest against Rohingya crisis in front of Myanmar's consulate in Kolkata, India, on Monday, September 4, 2017, amid a deadly crackdown on Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar's military and police.

Aung San Suu Kyi spent years in house arrest after she stood up to Myanmar's brutal dictatorship, earning her a reputation as a beacon of democracy and a Nobel Peace Prize.

But she's now the nation's de facto leader, and NBC News reports that her bloody crackdown on the minority Rohingya Muslim population has earned her criticism the world over.

More than 100,000 people have fled the predominantly Buddhist country into Bangladesh in the last two weeks, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said on Tuesday. Some suffered bullet wounds, according to aid agencies.



Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, tweeted on Monday that she's waiting for Suu Kyi to condemn the Rohingya's "tragic and shameful treatment."