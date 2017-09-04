Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge spend three days in Germany with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Published Thursday, July 20, 2017)

Britain's Prince William and his wife, Duchess Catherine, are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace announced early Monday.

The couple is "very pleased" to make the announcement, the Palace's statement read on Twitter.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the statement continued.

The Duchess is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition of severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, according to the Palace, which added that a planned event for today. Kate, who suffered from the condition with her first two pregnancies as well, is being cared for at the Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have two other children together. Prince George was born in 2013, and Princess Charlotte was born in 2015.

William and Catherine were married in April 2011.