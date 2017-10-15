A former contestant on The Apprentice, Summer Zervos, described during a press conference on Oct. 14, 2016, an incident in 2007 in which she says Donald Trump sexually assaulted her. (Published Friday, Oct. 14, 2016)

A former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accuses President Donald Trump of past sexual misconduct has filed a subpoena for "all documents concerning any woman who asserted that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately," it was revealed on Sunday.

Buzzfeed News first reported the existence of the court document, which names Trump's campaign organization and any applicable "directors, officers, partners, shareholders, managers, attorneys, employees, agents and representatives" as subjects.

Only a few weeks before the 2016 election, former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos alleged that Trump had tried to kiss and touch her inappropriately without her consent at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007.

Her claim came shortly after the October 2016 release of the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” tape from 2005 in which Trump said, “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p----. You can do anything.”

