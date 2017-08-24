Disgruntled Employee Shoots 1, Takes Hostages in Charleston, SC - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Disgruntled Employee Shoots 1, Takes Hostages in Charleston, SC

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Disgruntled Employee Shoots 1, Takes Hostages in Charleston, SC
    Terry G. Green

    A disgruntled employee shot one person and took an undetermined amount of people hostage Thursday afternoon in the historic downtown neighborhood in Charleston, South Carolina, the mayor said. 

    "The shooter is a disgruntled employee," Mayor John Tecklenburg said at a press conference near the scene. "This is not an act of terrorism. This is not a hate crime."

    It was not immediately clear where the employee worked. 

    A police official added one person was shot and transported to a hospital, and that an active hostage situation was ongoing on King Street. 

    Police originally reported the active shooter situation on Twitter Thursday afternoon. 

    "King btwn Calhoun & Morris blocked to motorist & pedestrian traffic active shooter in 400 block of King people to avoid the area," the Charleston police tweeted.

    Please refresh this page for updates to this breaking story. 

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices