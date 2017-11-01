The FBI has released information on a person of interest in the Tribeca truck attack.

The FBI and NYPD are looking to question a second person of interest in Tuesday's Manhattan truck attack that left eight people dead and nearly a dozen others injured.

The FBI released a wanted poster for Mukhammadzoir Kadirov on Wednesday evening. The man, an Uzbek national, has not been named a suspect in the attack, but authorities are looking for information on the man and his whereabouts.

It comes a day after police shot and wounded Sayfullo Saipov, 29, as he ran through traffic on West Street with a pellet gun and paintball gun after crashing a Home Depot rental truck into a school bus. Saipov is also accused of driving that truck down the Hudson River Greenway bike path, hitting and killing five Argentinians celebrating an anniversary, a Belgian national, a New York City man and a New Jersey cyclist.

Saipov allegedly left a note in the truck that translated to "ISIS endures forever," though authorities and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have called him a "lone actor."

It's not immediately clear why authorities may want to talk to Kadirov about the attack.

Anyone with information on Kadirov or the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or the FBI's tips hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.