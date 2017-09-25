Man Arrested Near White House Had Firearms: Secret Service

At least 22 people have been arrested and prosecuted for breaching security at the White House or U.S. Capitol since the beginning of 2014, according to an investigation by the News4 I-Team. Scott MacFarlane reports. (Published Thursday, July 27, 2017)

A man arrested near the White House Sunday morning had several firearms in his possession, the Secret Service says.

In a statement Monday, the agency said the suspect approached several Secret Service officers at 7:15 a.m. at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. The location is the Old Executive Office Building, part of the White House grounds.

The encounter with the suspect resulted in the officers taking "investigative action," police say. Investigators have not commented on the nature of the encounter.

According to WTOP, the man told the officers he was headed to the White House and wanted to meet with National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers and Defense Secretary James Mattis.

While searching the suspect's car, police found nine guns, three knives, brass knuckles, suppressors and ammunition inside a car, WTOP reports. The suspect was later arrested and charged.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further details have been released.

The case is the latest in a fast-rising number of White House fence jumpers and people deliberately violating security perminters on Capitol grounds. Since 2014, at least 22 people have been arrested and convicted for breaching security at the White House or U.S. Capitol, according to an investigation by the News4 I-Team.