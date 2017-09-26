Otto Warmbier's Parents Rip North Korea as 'Terrorists'

Fred Warmbier, the father of the American college student who spent the last TK months as a prisoner in North Korea, Otto Warmbier, spoke to the press on June 14. Otto is in stable condition. (Published Thursday, June 15, 2017)

'I'm So Proud of Otto': Father of Student Released in Coma by North Korea

North Korea should be thought of as terrorists, "not a victim," said the parents of the American college student who died after spending months in a prison there, NBC News reported.

"They kidnapped Otto, they tortured him, they intentionally injured him, they are not victims, they are terrorists," said Fred Warmbier on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends," alongside his wife Cindy Warmbier Tuesday, after North Korea claimed falsely that the United States had declared war on it through a threatening tweet from the president.



The Warmbiers' son was unconscious, blind and deaf when he returned to America in June on a military aircraft, in such a mangled state that his appearance almost caused Cindy Warmbier to "pass out."

"We got halfway up the steps, we heard this howling, involuntary, inhuman, sound. We weren't really certain what it was," Fred Warmbier said. "Otto was on the stretcher … and was jerking violently making these inhuman sounds."

