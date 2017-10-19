Majority Say N. Korea Greatest Immediate Threat to US: Poll - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Majority Say N. Korea Greatest Immediate Threat to US: Poll

Meanwhile, 64 percent say America should mostly use diplomacy when dealing with North Korea

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    While taking photos alongside military leaders and their spouses before a dinner at the White House Thursday, President Donald Trump made an ambiguous statement about "the calm before the storm." (Published Friday, Oct. 6, 2017)

    A majority of Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, say North Korea is the greatest immediate threat to the country according to a new NBC News/SurveryMonkey poll.

    That 54% is up from July, when only 41% saw North Korea as the greatest immediate threat. ISIS is seen as the second greatest threat with 19% of Americans, followed by Russia, China and Iran.

    Americans, however, are even more decided about their desired path to resolution, with a 64 percent majority saying the U.S. should mostly use diplomacy when dealing with North Korea — up 5 points since July.

    The NBC News|SurveyMonkey National Security poll was conducted from October 13 through October 17, 2017, among a national sample of 5,047 adults. Respondents for this non-probability survey were selected from the nearly 3 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Results have an error estimate of plus or minus 2.0 percentage points.

    Tillerson on North Korea: Americans Should Sleep Well at Night

    [NATL] Tillerson on North Korea: Americans Should Sleep Well at Night

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged calm and said Americans should have "no concerns" after North Korea and President Donald Trump traded fiery threats, insisting Wednesday he doesn't believe there is "any imminent threat."

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices