Majority Say N. Korea Greatest Immediate Threat to US: Poll

A majority of Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, say North Korea is the greatest immediate threat to the country according to a new NBC News/SurveryMonkey poll.

That 54% is up from July, when only 41% saw North Korea as the greatest immediate threat. ISIS is seen as the second greatest threat with 19% of Americans, followed by Russia, China and Iran.

Americans, however, are even more decided about their desired path to resolution, with a 64 percent majority saying the U.S. should mostly use diplomacy when dealing with North Korea — up 5 points since July.

The NBC News|SurveyMonkey National Security poll was conducted from October 13 through October 17, 2017, among a national sample of 5,047 adults. Respondents for this non-probability survey were selected from the nearly 3 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Results have an error estimate of plus or minus 2.0 percentage points.



