NYC Councilman ID's 'Hero Cop' Who Shot NYC Attack Suspect

The 29-year-old suspect left a note in the truck claiming he committed the attack for ISIS, according to law enforcement sources. Jonathan Dienst reports. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017)

Tribeca Suspect Left Note in Truck Saying 'He Did it for ISIS': Sources

The NYPD officer who shot a man suspected of using a rental truck to mow down pedestrians in Manhattan, killing at least eight people and injuring nearly a dozen others, has been identified by a local councilman as Ryan Nash of the First Precinct.

According to NYC Councilman Joe Borelli, Nash sprung into action and shot 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov in the abdomen, stopping the deadly route of terror.

Nash is being hailed a hero after he and other officers were the first ones on the scene in Tribeca. Borelli named Nash in several tweets saying he's "the hero cop the world should be talking about," and adding "Police officer Ryan Nash risked his life to save others."

Investigators worked through the night to determine what led the suspect to use a truck to plow down people on a riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center, brandishing a pellet gun and a paint gun and yelling "Allahu Akbar" as his deadly route of terror ended with a crash, authorities say. They were able to question him in the hospital, where he remained in critical but stable condition Wednesday. Investigators said he's "proud" of what he did and shows no remorse.

A note was found inside the truck that translated to read "ISIS lives forever," a senior official briefed on the investigation told NBC 4 New York. A source said a knife was also recovered from inside the truck.

Five Argentinians and a Belgian were among those killed in the attack. A sixth Argentinian, Martín Ludovico Marro, is at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital with injuries. He is from Newtown, Massachusetts.

Three other Belgians were also inured. Germany's Foreign Ministry said a German citizen is also among the injured.

