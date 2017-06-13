Men Break Jaw of NY Deli Clerk With Avocados, Banana: Police

A deli employee suffered a broken jaw after men pummeled him with avocados and bananas during a fight, police say.

Chaos erupted at Stadium Gourmet Deli on East 161st Street after the 21-year-old clerk tried to kick out the two men for causing a scene over their food order.

Police said the suspects were trying to order food, but a deli worker who didn't speak English couldn't understand them. They became angry and the 21-year-old clerk tried to kick the two of them out.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects casually grabbing several avocados before getting into a pitching position and throwing them at the clerk and other employees.

The other suspect joins in and starts hurling avocados and bananas at the employee.

Surveillance video shows the clerk grabbing his head after one of the avocados hits him. Another employee tries to dodge the flying fruit.

The clerk suffered a gash, fractures to his face and a broken jaw. He was listed in serious but stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

The attack happened late last month, but police released the video Tuesday in the hope of finding the two suspects, who are in their 20s.