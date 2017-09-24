NFL players knelt for the national anthem in droves after days of criticism from President Donald Trump on Sunday, Sept. 24. The NFL protest began Sunday with players from the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were playing in London, kneeling as the national anthem played before kick off.

Before the games Sunday, Trump continued to criticize the NFL on Twitter, calling for fans to boycott the league if players protest and saying "many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S."

Take a look at how players and personnel stood, sat or knelt during the national anthem.