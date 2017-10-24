WATCH LIVE: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Appeal for Puerto Rico

In support of continued Puerto Rico relief and recovery operations, NBC New York is airing a special, behind-the-scenes look at the making of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit single "Almost Like Praying," benefiting the Hispanic Federation’s “UNIDOS” hurricane relief fund.

Viewers can call the Hispanic Federation’s toll-free hotline (1-866-432-9832) throughout the special half-hour broadcast, with representatives available to accept donations and answer questions from viewers. (Special thanks to Akamai for supporting the global livestream of Tuesday night's special.)

One hundred percent of the proceeds will help hurricane victims and the recovery efforts through fellow community and civic organizations in Puerto Rico.

Additionally, viewers can also donate through the following means:

• To donate via text, compose a new text message for number 41444. Type UNIDOS (space) YOUR AMOUNT (space) and YOUR NAME. (For example: Unidos 100 John Doe) Then press "send" and click on the link to complete your donation.

• To donate via website, visit www.hispanicfederation.org/donate and select "Hurricane Relief Effort" from the drop-down menu.

• To donate in person, visit any Popular Community Bank branch. Account name: Hurricane Relief Effort. Checking account number 6810893500.