Florida Bald Eagles Await Eggs to Hatch

A live video feed is poised over the nest of two Florida bald eagles who are waiting for eggs to hatch.

American bald eagles Harriet and her mate M15 have been taking turns incubating the eggs since they were laid in late November in their Fort Myers-area nest, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

An area real estate company provides a live look at the nest with the "southwest Florida eagle cam."

Dick Pritchett Real Estate has provided the live video stream of the nest for four years, according to WFLA's report.