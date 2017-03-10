Muhammad Ali Jr. Detained at Airport Again

Muhammad Ali, Jr. was detained again Friday at an airport less than a month after his first detainment sparked outrage.

The son of the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali was detained by officials at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Friday.

Muhammad Ali Jr. was traveling from Washington D.C. to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he was asked to show identification.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz sent out a tweet Friday afternoon saying that Ali Jr. was detained by Department of Homeland Security officials while on a domestic flight.

Ali presented DHS officials with his state issued ID but the officials asked for his passport. He was not carrying his passport at the time.

Attorney Chris Mancini says Ali was detained for 20 minutes as he attempted to board a JetBlue Airways flight. He spoke to Department of Homeland Security officials by telephone before he was allowed to board, The Associate Press reported.

Ali Jr. and his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, were in D.C. Thursday to talk to members of Congress about his recent detention at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

On Feb. 7, immigration officials at Fort Lauderdale Airport detained and extensively questioned him about his ancestry and religion.

____

NBC previously reported that Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday. This has been corrected to Ronald Reagan Airport.

This is a developing story; check back with NBC 6 for updates.