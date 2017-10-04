President Donald Trump, surrounded by police officers and lawmakers from Nevada, delivered remarks after meeting with survivors of the Las Vegas shooting at a hospital in Las Vegas on Oct. 4.

More Americans have died from gunshots since 1968 that in all of the wars in American history, NBC News reported.

More than 1.5 million people have died in gun-related incidents in the U.S. in the last 50 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By comparison, about 1.2 million service members have been killed in every war in U.S. history, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs and iCasualties.org.

At least 58 people, and the gunman, died in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas, and hundreds were injured. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

"What we've seen in Las Vegas is an uniquely American scene," former FBI agent Ali Soufan said on MSNBC. "The aftermath of such traumatic events have become an all too familiar scene in our society and in our politics."

