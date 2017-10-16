Mississippi School Board Pulls 'To Kill a Mockingbird' From Reading List - NBC 7 San Diego
Mississippi School Board Pulls 'To Kill a Mockingbird' From Reading List

The Sun Herald reported that a reader said the decision stems from the book's use of the n-word

    Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images, File
    A file photo from an event celebrating Harper Lee and "To Kill A Mockingbird" at Barnes & Noble Union Square on April 13, 2015, in New York City.

    The school board in Biloxi, Mississippi, has pulled "To Kill a Mockingbird" from an eighth-grade reading list after receiving complaints about wording in the book, NBC News reported. 

    Last week, Kenny Holloway, the board's vice president, said there was language in the book that "makes people uncomfortable."

    "We can teach the same lesson with other books," Holloway said, according to the The Sun Herald newspaper. "It's still in our library. But they're going to use another book in the eighth-grade course."

    The Biloxi School District didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

