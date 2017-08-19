The co-founder of Microsoft Paul G. Allen announced that his expedition crew has discovered the wreckage of World War II era ship USS Indianapolis in the Philippine Sea.

The Indianapolis was found 5,500 meters below the North Pacific Ocean's surface, the expedition team said. Allen's expedition team used T/V Petrel, a 250-foot research and exploration vessel, and advanced underwater equipment capable of exploring to 6,000 meter (3.5 miles) deep.

The cruiser was en route from Guam to Leyte with over a thousand sailors and Marines on board when it was torpedoed and sunk by Japanese submarine I-58 on July 30, 1945, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command.

Only 317 of those aboard the ship survived.

"To be able to honor the brave men of the USS Indianapolis and their families through the discovery of a ship that played such a significant role during World War II is truly humbling," Allen said.

The ship had just completed a secret mission that directly contributed to the end of World War II before it sank, according the the NHHC.