Police, Mayor to Honor McDonald's Workers Who Helped Officer

A South Florida McDonald's worker jumped into action to save the life of an off-duty police officer.

McDonald's Worker Jumps Out of Drive-Thru to Help Driver

Employees of a Miami-Dade McDonald's who jumped in to help an off-duty officer who was having a medical emergency in the restaurant's drive-thru line were honored by the county's mayor and police director at a ceremony Friday.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Police Director Juan Perez honored Pedro Viloria and his co-workers at the 10 a.m. ceremony.

"A whole team effort to save the life of one of our sergeants," Perez said.

Viloria, 22, was working his shift at the restaurant Tuesday and was serving the female officer and her two children at the drive-thru window when he noticed something was wrong.

"I see she hardly breathing and I thought that's not normal," Viloria said.

Viloria said the woman's car started rolling forward, so he jumped through the window to help stop it. A curb stopped the car from going into traffic, and a second McDonald's worker helped with CPR.

The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was still recovering Friday. Her name and exact condition haven't been released.

"Unfortunately she's still in the hospital, still in recovery mode and we still need thoughts and prayers to help her get out of that," Perez said.