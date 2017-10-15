Group Hangs Anti-Immigrants Banner at D.C. Immigration Law Office

Two men with a white nationalist group hung an anti-dreamer banner outside an immigration law office in D.C. News4's Derrick Ward reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two members of a white supremacist group hung a banner decrying the "Dreamer" movement outside the American Immigration Lawyers Association office in D.C. Saturday.

Surveillance video shows two men hanging a large banner outside the office on G Street NW in broad daylight.

"They stood in the windowsills and they put a sign up over the doorway," said Kenneth Thomas, who witnessed the men hanging the banner.

The sign read, "We Are Your Dreamers No Amnesty Identity Evropa."





Identity Evropa is a white supremacist group "focused on the preservation of 'white American culture' and promoting white European identity," according to the Anti Defamation League.

"There was a gentleman across the street who hollered at them who said, you know, 'Nazi, nazi, fascist' whatever," Thomas said.

The two men then ran away.

News4 spoke with the witness who yelled at the men by phone. He did not want to be identified but said the incident shocked and angered him.

"It's a scary time right now. I think that they might have the expectation that they're not going to face any consequences," he told News4.

D.C. police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Ben Johnson, the executive director of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said the organization is saddened but undeterred by the banner.

"It's important work that's, you know, the constitution commands us to do and we're not gonna give up on doing that. We've got a long, proud history as a nation of immigrants and we're proud to be part of that," Johnson said.

"Dreamers" refers to the hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who had been given a deportation reprieve under former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA.

President Trump ended the program in September and has told lawmakers his hardline immigration priorities, including the wall, must be approved if he is to go along with protecting the young immigrants from deportation.