ImeIme Umana is the Harvard Law Review's first African American female president and it's 131st president.

ImeIme Umana made history when she was elected the first black female president of the Harvard Law Review, following behind a pretty famous president who made history 27 years ago. In 1990, former President Barack Obama became the publication's first black president as a 28-year-old law student.

As NBC News reported, the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native received a Bachelor's degree in African American studies and government from the Harvard College in 2014 and is a third-year student at Harvard Law School as well as the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

She has been actively involved in politics and law on campus as community Aation chair of the Harvard University Institute of Politics, professional developmental chair for Public Interest for the Harvard Black Law Students Association, and criminal law intern for Public Defender Service.

"It is a great privilege to be able to serve and work with the remarkably talented and committed group of editors on the Law Review," Umana said in a statement.

Ashton Kutcher Testifies on Ending Human Trafficking