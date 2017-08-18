Uber Driver Rapes Intoxicated Passenger: NYPD

Police are looking for an Uber driver who allegedly drove an intoxicated woman from Manhattan to his home in Queens and raped her, police said.

The driver picked up the 31-year-old victim on East 52nd Street at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday, according to police. She passed out at some point, and she awoke in the Uber driver's home on Sanford Avenue in Queens.

She asked the driver where she was, and he allegedly told her they were in his home. When she remembered they'd had sex, the driver allegedly told her he'd used protection and to "please don't tell the police," the NYPD said.

The woman told the driver to take her home, then called police.

Police are still searching for the driver.

An Uber spokeswoman said the report is "very concerning" and that the company is looking into it.