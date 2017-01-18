Man Tries to Set Self on Fire Outside Trump's DC Hotel in Protest | NBC 7 San Diego
Man Tries to Set Self on Fire Outside Trump's DC Hotel in Protest

"I was trying to light myself on fire as an act of protest," the man said

    A man was injured outside Trump International Hotel in Washington Tuesday night after he said he tried to set himself on fire to protest the election of Donald Trump. 

    Police said they were called to the Pennsylvania Avenue hotel for a report of a person "in distress." 

    The man told News4's Shomari Stone he was trying to set himself ablaze as an act of protest over the election of Donald Trump.

    "I was trying to light myself on fire as an act of protest," the man said. " Protesting the fact that we've elected someone who is completely incapable of respecting the Constitution of the United States."

    The man did not identify himself, and police did not give his name.

    He was taken to a hospital with burns. No information on his condition was available.

