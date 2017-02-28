'Make Racism Wrong Again' Hats Advocate Racial, Gender Equality

"What we said to ourselves was, we could either be upset and just gripe about it, or we could do something about it," Eric Clingan said about the blue hats that he and his wife, Lachina Dovodova, sell. News4's Julie Carey reports.

President Donald Trump's infamous "Make America Great Again" hats got a liberal makeover.

A couple in Fairfax County, Virginia, is selling blue hats that read "Make Racism Wrong Again," "Make Sexism Wrong Again" and "Make Hatred Wrong Again" to advocate for racial and gender equality.

The two lawyers say they have fulfilled 2,000 orders for the hats and T-shirts with the slogans. The "Make Racism Wrong Again" hat outsells products with the other two slogans 10 to 1, Eric Clingan said.

Clingan and his wife Lachina Dovodova, a Muslim-American, said they were "aghast" on election night when Trump beat Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

"We said to ourselves, we could either be upset and just gripe about it, or we could do something about it," Clingan said in his office, surrounded by stacks of merchandise.

He and Dovodova launched the website OurLiberalPride.org and sent the first batch of hats and shirts to high-profile figures in politics, entertainment and sports.

"Hamilton" playwright Lin Manuel Miranda sent back a thank-you note.

"Thank you so much for the lovely shirt and hat. We need to keep working until sexism and racism are history," the handwritten note on gold paper says.

So did some members of Congress. And an online post by music mogul and entrepreneur Russell Simmons gave sales a boost.

Clingan said the merchandise was not designed to be a big moneymaker. Half the proceeds go to organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood. Buyers decide who gets the donation.

"We're assisting organizations that we think are threatened by this current administration," he said.

Fairfax County Trump supporter Puneet Ahluwalia said he thought the blue hats potentially were divisive.

"Why can't we just all stay with the focus of 'Make America Great Again,' make our country great again, believe in the Constitution?'" he asked. "That protects all minorities, all religions, all races."

Clingan is pushing ahead and is adding a blog and podcast to his website.