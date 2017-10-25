In this Sunday, June 9, 2013 photo, Leon Wieseltier, who had been the literary editor of The New Republic for more than three decades, poses for a photograph in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Leon Wieseltier, a prominent literary editor who was poised to helm a new magazine that was set to launch next week, has apologized after a number of women have accused him of sexual harassment, The New York Times reported.

In the wake of the allegations, the organization that was backing the new magazine, the Emerson Collective, which is headed by Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs, has withdrawn from the project, according to the report.

"Upon receiving information related to past inappropriate workplace conduct, Emerson Collective ended its business relationship with Leon Wieseltier, including a journal planned for publication under his editorial direction," the Emerson Collective told The New York Times Tuesday.

The allegations came from a number of women who worked with Wieseltier at The New Republic, the magazine where he worked for more than three decades, according to the New York Times.

The Times reported the group of women have been recounting their various experiences being sexually harassed and assaulted by Wieseltier on an email chain.

In an email to the paper Tuesday, Wieseltier offered an apology.

"For my offenses against some of my colleagues in the past I offer a shaken apology and ask for their forgiveness," he wrote. "The women with whom I worked are smart and good people. I am ashamed to know that I made any of them feel demeaned and disrespected. I assure them I will not waste this reckoning."