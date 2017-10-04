Newlyweds Heather and Sonny Melton were inseparable until the very end.

Tragedy struck as their one year marriage anniversary approached, when the couple attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Sonny was one of 58 people killed in the nation's deadliest mass shooting in modern history.



Heather, a surgeon, and Sonny, a surgical nurse, worked together in the same operating room back at their home in Tennessee.

“I don’t know, it was a love that I had never experienced before," an emotional Heather Melton told "Today." "It was the kind of love that fills you up every single day. We loved being together and people felt how much we loved each other.”

Heather said Sonny wrapped his arm around her back as they both ran for cover before she felt a bullet hit his back.