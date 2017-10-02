'Please Donate Blood': Las Vegas Mayor Following Mass Shooting

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a man opened fire at an open-air concert in Las Vegas from a nearby hotel.

Las Vegas Mayor Carol Goodman and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking the local community to donate blood to help aid the hundreds of wounded in a mass shooting Sunday night on the strip.

"If our people want to do something and they are healthy then please donate blood," Goodman said during a Monday morning press conference.

The LVMPD asked that donors visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara.

Stephen Paddock, 64, fired multiple rounds into a sea of concert-goers from inside a 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during a country music festival. At least 58 people died and more than 500 were wounded in the worst mass shooting in U.S. modern history.

Long lines formed outside local blood centers Monday morning, but Mayor Goodman said more blood donations are needed.

President Donald Trump called the shooting an "act of pure evil."